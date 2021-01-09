SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $33.97. 1,736,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,249,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

