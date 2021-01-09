SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 195,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 258,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.