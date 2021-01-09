SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.