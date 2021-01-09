Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.90.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

