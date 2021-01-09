Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Trading Up 5.1%

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 401,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 226,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $231,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

