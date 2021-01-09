SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 176,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 119,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,720 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

