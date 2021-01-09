Soverain Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $10,120.60 and approximately $13.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Soverain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

