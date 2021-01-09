Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after buying an additional 82,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

