Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.57

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and traded as high as $25.75. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 3,489 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

