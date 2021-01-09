Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.06.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 78.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.