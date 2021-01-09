Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $7.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.