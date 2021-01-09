Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 184459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

