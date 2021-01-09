SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

