Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Buy

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

