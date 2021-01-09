Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to $0.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

