Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

