Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $313,960.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00587413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00222112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050254 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.