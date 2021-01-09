SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 5,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57.

