SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $942.36 million, a P/E ratio of -543.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,150,000 shares of company stock worth $86,043,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

