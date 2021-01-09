SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 5.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.59 and last traded at $81.59. 2,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

