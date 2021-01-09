Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $70,501.21 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $70,501.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 319,613 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.35 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

