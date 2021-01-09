Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $158.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for 5G handsets. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio facilitated several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi as well as other Tier-1 players. Also, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine along with remote work, online learning, and video streaming, triggered by coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Skyworks provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021. Markedly, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties induced by the COVID-19 crisis and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain major headwinds, at least in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.24.

Shares of SWKS opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

