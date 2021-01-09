Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 437,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,425. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $258,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

