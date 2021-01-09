Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

