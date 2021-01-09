Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

