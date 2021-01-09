Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 32.44 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -44.50 Apyx Medical $28.15 million 9.68 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -13.71

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Apyx Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.53%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88% Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64%

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate in eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

