Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silgan by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

