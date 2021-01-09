Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGTX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 107,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,373. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

