Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) stock opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.60.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

