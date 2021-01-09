Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMTS. BidaskClub raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of SMTS opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

