Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €48.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.64 ($52.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.43 and its 200-day moving average is €39.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

