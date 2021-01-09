Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.80

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and traded as high as $153.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $151.50, with a volume of 1,517 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

