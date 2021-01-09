SiaCashCoin Hits Market Cap of $27,513.15 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $27,513.15 and approximately $996.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

