ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 64524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 42.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.