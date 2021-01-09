ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 64524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.
SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 42.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
