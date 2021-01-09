Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.85

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $31.07. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 121,136 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

