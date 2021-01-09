Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Shift Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 in the last ninety days. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

