Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Trading Up 5.5%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.92. 1,585,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,657,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

