SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

