SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading 8.6% Higher

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 296,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 351,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

