Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

SVRGF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.