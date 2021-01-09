Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

SVRGF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

