Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.