Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.
Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.