Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. 858,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,151,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

