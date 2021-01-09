Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. 10,625,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 4,367,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

