SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Announces Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.
LEDS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68.
SemiLEDs
