Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 1,162,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,903,348 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

