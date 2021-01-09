Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Qiwi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 69.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,035 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.52 on Friday. Qiwi plc has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

