Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,516 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

ORTX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

