Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Kimball Electronics worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $430.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KE. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

