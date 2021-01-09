SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $933.39

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $933.39 and traded as high as $981.40. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $962.20, with a volume of 2,237,347 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 925.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.80.

In other news, insider Mary Barnard bought 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

