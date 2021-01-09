SeaSpine Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

